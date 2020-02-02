Weini Kelati puts on a strong performance at UNM Team Open on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s and Women’s track and field wrapped up their second indoor meet of the year on Saturday, at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Weini Kelati would not disappoint at the UNM Team Open, as she won the women’s mile with a time of 4:38.73, and after being converted for altitude. Kelati now holds the second-fastest time in the NCAA this season.

UNM will remain at home for their next meet, as they host the NM Collegiate Classic starting Friday, Feb. 7 at the Albuquerque Convention Center.