Week 3 High School Football wraps up on Saturday

(THE CONVERSATION) The scramble to assist the thousands of refugees who fled Afghanistan is on as the humanitarian crisis in that country grows more dire. Haiti’s recovery from an earthquake on Aug. 14, 2021, is off to a rocky start. The recovery from damage Hurricane Ida wrought in Louisiana and northeastern states could take years. Wildfires are raging in California and at least nine other states.

All these disasters, plus many more, are unfolding while the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to mount in both economic and health terms in the United States and around the world.