Week 3 High School Football wraps up on Saturday

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High School Football finished up week three on Saturday in the state of New Mexico. Here are the scores:

La Cueva def. Las Cruces: 28-10

Valley def. St. Pius X: 31-28

Abq. Academy def. Hope Christian: 21-20

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES