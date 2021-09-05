Week 3 High School Football wraps up on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High School Football finished up week three on Saturday in the state of New Mexico. Here are the scores:
La Cueva def. Las Cruces: 28-10
Valley def. St. Pius X: 31-28
Abq. Academy def. Hope Christian: 21-20
