ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Paul Weir and his Lobo men's basketball team will try to do something Tuesday night that no team has done this year, beat fourth-ranked San Diego State. The Lobos lost the first meeting to the Aztecs in Albuquerque but were missing four starters. Two of those starters have since returned and the Lobos are ready to try to resume what started out as a season full of possibilities.

"I don't think our chemistry was ever bad, to be honest with you," said Weir. "These guys all like each other. So, I feel like even though we had a tougher stretch in a lot of different ways, I don't feel like we never really broke. At least we're still digging, there's a pulse in there. We just got to try and resuscitate the rest of it, try to finish the season the way it started."