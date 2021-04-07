Warren Schaeffer expects an exciting Isotopes team in 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Isotopes Manager Warren Schaeffer spoke to the local media on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the Isotopes season opener on May 6 in Albuquerque. Schaeffer doesn’t know who will be on his triple-a roster as of yet, but he does expect the fans will see a good team this upcoming year.

“I mean, we got a lot of good stuff coming through. I don’t know exactly what our club is going to be but I know that it is going to be an exciting club no matter what. I mean, we have got some good young talent coming up. So, there is a lot to be excited about,” said Warren Schaeffer.

The Isotopes open their 2021 season with a 6-game homestand against Sugar Land starting on May 6.

