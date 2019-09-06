Walk-on tryouts for Lobo football draws a group of 9

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kydae Jones always wanted to get a shot at wearing Lobos cherry and silver. The former Sandia high running back, who once led the state in rushing, almost saw the game taken away from him completely.

“I was going to get LASIK surgery because I have bad eyesight, and I found out I had holes in the back of my eyes and build up,” said Jones. “They told me I need surgery next week, and if I didn’t get it I would be blind. That was devastating for me. I thought I would never be able to play again.”

Surgery corrected the issue with his eyes, and on Thursday Jones found himself as one of nine prospective players trying to make the most of a tryout. Jones believes he had a good tryout. Defensive lineman Marcus Tarkington believes the same about himself. Like Jones, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin native grew up wanting to be a Lobo.

“As a kid, me and my cousins always talked about coming here and playing here,” said Jones.

He made multiple trips to Albuquerque with his family as a little kid. That’s when his love for the Lobos started.

“Hopefully I showed them I have a lot of energy,” said Tarkington. “I would like to play here. I’m not the fastest guy, but I will out hustle anybody.”

At 5-feet-5 inches former West Mesa running back, Jonathan Sisneros feels like an underdog trying to make a walk-on tryout successful. The feeling is nothing new.

“I feel like I’ve been an underdog my whole life, standing at 5-foot-5. I haven’t really been the biggest guy throughout YAFL, throughout high school, but like my dad and my family always told me I got a big heart,” said Sisneros.

No matter how the tryouts go, former Santa Fe High football player Dominick Barela knows he will have a spot with the team as a manager. “I’m glad I have the manager thing to fall back on,” said Sisneros. “I would be happy to make it, but if not it’s not a big deal.”

The walk-ons should learn their fate by next week.