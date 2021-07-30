Volunteers needed for USA Cycling National Championships

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volunteers are needed for next week’s cycling national championships in Albuquerque. The event will be held from August 4 through August 8 with hundreds of cyclists coming to the metro. The city says it needs more volunteers for set up, race operations, and break down after the event.

The city says multiple shifts are available and volunteers may be standing/walking for the duration of the shifts, may need to lift/carry 20-50 pounds, should be able to navigate uneven terrain, and could be outside for extended periods. For more information or to volunteer, visit oneabqvolunteers.com/need/index?s=1&need_init_id=4291.