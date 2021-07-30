Volunteers needed for USA Cycling National Championships

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Close up of sign up form.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volunteers are needed for next week’s cycling national championships in Albuquerque. The event will be held from August 4 through August 8 with hundreds of cyclists coming to the metro. The city says it needs more volunteers for set up, race operations, and break down after the event.

Story continues below:

The city says multiple shifts are available and volunteers may be standing/walking for the duration of the shifts, may need to lift/carry 20-50 pounds, should be able to navigate uneven terrain, and could be outside for extended periods. For more information or to volunteer, visit oneabqvolunteers.com/need/index?s=1&need_init_id=4291.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES