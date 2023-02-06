ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Elliot Paskett Bell has a school that will help him continue to play the game he loves. The talented Volcano Vista quarterback has committed to play football at New Mexico Military Institute.

“I’m a little patriotic, so I was planning on joining the Marines if I wasn’t able to continue playing football at the next level,” said Paskett Bell. “The military part of it is definitely a big commitment, but I feel like it will be a really good fit for me, going on in my future. I think it’s awesome to have that on my resume and show that I was a leader there.”

Paskett Bell was quite the leader on the football field for the Volcano Vista Hawks this past season. Paskett Bell threw for over 3,000 yards and rushed for more than a thousand. He also accounted for 47 touchdowns.

He wants to make an impact right away at NMMI. “They do a little bit of zone read and I had some success here with that at Volcano and run a little bit of that with a little bit of spread, just like the offense over here,” said Paskett Bell. “So, I think I fit great in the system and I think that’s what the coaches saw too.”

The last Volcano Vista quarterback at NMMI, current New Mexico State QB Diego Pavia, helped the school win a national championship two seasons ago. Pavia, has since, taken NMSU to new heights while playing for Head Coach Jerry Kill. The Aggies won seven games this year which included a bowl victory.

Paskett Bell believes some of Pavia’s success helped him get recruited from Volcano Vista. “Pavia, he really led the way for us, especially being a quarterback from Volcano,” said Paskett Bell. “He showed the way and showed that you can be successful not going D-1 or D-2. Juco gave him the best opportunity and it’s given me the best opportunity. He really showed that he could lead the way and be a good mentor to me.”