ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Volcano Vista Hawks football team plans to be a contender in Class 6A this season. The Hawks got off to a strong start in opening week by defeating Las Cruces 34-17. A state title has eluded the Hawks over the years, but 2022 might be special. Wallin talked about the strength of his team and what he believe makes them special.
Volcano Vista FB coach Chad Wallin is in Van Tate’s Sports Office
by: Van Tate
