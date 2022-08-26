ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Volcano Vista Hawks football team plans to be a contender in Class 6A this season. The Hawks got off to a strong start in opening week by defeating Las Cruces 34-17. A state title has eluded the Hawks over the years, but 2022 might be special. Wallin talked about the strength of his team and what he believe makes them special.