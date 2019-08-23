Volcano Vista defeats defending 6A champion La Cueva in powerhouse clash

The Volcano Vista Hawks started the 2019 football season doing something no one in 2018 was able to do, beat the La Cueva Bears.

The Hawks got four touchdown runs from new quarterback Diego Pavia to help beat the Bears 36-25. Pavia would leave the game the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.

No word yet on how long it will keep him out of action.

In other games Thursday night, the Eldorado Eagles played shutout football in a 51-0 win over the West Mesa Mustangs. The game ended in the third quarter due to the mercy rule.

Albuquerque High and rivals Valley Vikings opened the season against one another. The last score reported had Albuquerque High winning 17-7 in the fourth quarter.