ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school basketball practice started across the state Monday.

The defending champions of boys class 5A basketball, the Volcano Vista Hawks, is one of many teams that held a morning practice.

The back-to-back champions are starting a season that will give them an opportunity to win a third consecutive title.

“We have some guys coming back from the last couple of successful seasons we had,” said Hawks Head Coach Greg Brown. “So, we like our guys. We just have two seniors returning, but we do have six juniors who has some experience in some big games. So, we look forward to it.”

One of the players Brown will rely on is 6’7″ guard Kenyon Aguino.

“Our team is going to be built around Kenyon, but at the same time, we have some other pieces that we’re looking forward to developing as well,” said Brown.

Aguino has contributed mightily during the Hawks two year run for state titles. He is considered one of the best players in the state and returns after refining his game and being heavily recruited for college.

“Just trying to lead by example,” said Aguino. “You know, just be a bigger voice. Just trying to guide the young guys. Lead by example is probably the biggest thing.”

Volcano Vista will open the season at home when they host St. Pius next Tuesday.