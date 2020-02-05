Volcano Vista baseball ready to defend title under new coach

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Todd Flores has been a part of the Volcano Vista baseball program for more than a decade as an assistant. He is now in charge. Flores took over the program after the only head coach the program has ever known, Kevin Anderesh, stepped down after winning the Class 5A championship last season.

“It’s going to be pretty close to the same, philosophies that we got,” said Flores. “I learned a lot from coaching under him so I’m going to carry a lot of that stuff over, but I got to also make it my own as well.”

Flores has a good nucleus of returning players that will help to make the Hawks contenders in his first year as head coach. “Our Chemistry is going to be excellent this year,” said Hawks slugger Isaiah Ural. “We grew up playing ball since we were little together. So I think the strong point this year is going to be our hitting. The Hawks will open the season February 29 in a doubleheader against the always scrappy Rio Grande Ravens.

Going into the season as defending champs, the Hawks will more than likely have a target on their backs. “I’ve been playing varsity since my sophomore year and we’ve always had a target on our back. Always great coaching, good facility, everything. I think that’s good for us. It pushes us to do better,” said pitcher Darius Garcia.