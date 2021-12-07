Volcano Vista and La Cueva battle it out in buzzer beater thriller

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday night high school basketball featured a matchup of unbeatens in the metro. La Cueva played host to the visiting Hawks of Volcano Vista in what has been the game of the year thus far.

La Cueva led for most of the game by multiple possessions. The bears had multiple players in double figures including junior guard Exodus Ayers and senior forward Gabe Trujillo with 19 and 13 points respectively. However, in the end it was the Hawk’s Jakwon Hill with a three pointer to beat the buzzer to give Volcano Vista a 60-59 victory.

“My teammate Jaden threw a perfect pass to me,” said Hill. “It’s just one of those shots you work on every day so it just felt good for it to finally go in and see the work pay off…. I’ve hit a couple game winners, but I think that one is definitely my favorite now.” Hill finished the game with 20 points.

The now 4-0 Hawks will suit up again on Thursday against Menaul school. La Cueva will play the second of a four game home stand Fright night against Rio Grande.