ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year’s Metro Basketball Tournament wrapped up on Saturday at Albuquerque High School. Champions for both boys and girls were crowned, with Hobbs winning the girl’s title and Volcano Vista winning the boy’s title.

Hobbs beat Sandia 66-57, in what was Hobbs’s first appearance in the Metro Tournament.