ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Riding 3-straight victories coming into Saturday, the class 4A Valley Vikings hosted the Class 5A Atrisco Heritage Academy Jaguars. It was a close game most of the way through, as it was tied at 2 through 7 innings.

The Vikings would close out a victory in walk-off fashion though, in the bottom of the 8th inning. Valley is now 3-0 in district play and 12-8 overall.