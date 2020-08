ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Stand out Sandia High School girls basketball player Viané Cumber announced on Monday that she has de-committed from Texas Tech University. Cumber originally verbally committed to play at Texas Tech back in May but the reigning New Mexico Gatorade Girls Basketball of the year has now opened up her options.

This comes after TTU fired their Women’s Basketball Coach. KRQE Sports will have more Cumber in sports on Wednesday.