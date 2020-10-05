Viané Cumber commits to play basketball at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over a month ago, Viané Cumber de-committed from Texas Tech University after their women’s basketball coach was fired from the program. Cumber has now found a new home and it’s a familiar place, as she decided to stay in New Mexico to play under Mike Bradbury at the University of New Mexico.

“I chose UNM for their style of play and the relationship I have with the coaches. They are real up tempo and they like to shoot a lot and that’s right up my alley and what I am best at. I just can’t wait to represent New Mexico and my hometown. Go Lobos!”, said Viané Cumber.

Cumber will join the Lobos after she plays out her senior season at Sandia High School this year.

