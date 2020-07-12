Vera Jo Bustos reflects on her professional basketball career in her new book

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vera Jo Bustos is a New Mexico native that is in the hall of fame at her college Adams State. She is a former professional basketball player and she is a former assistant coach at UNM, but she is now an author as well.

Bustos is excited to officially release her book “A Mindful Journey,” which took her five years to write and tells the story of her experience playing basketball professionally overseas. “It talks a lot about the negativity that I kind of held within my own mind. The doubts, the perceived weaknesses. I share things from a very vulnerable mindset and I think a lot of that can relate to a lot of people, and more so, I share little tidbits of mental toughness, wisdom that I learned, resiliency to hopefully challenge the reader to go on a mindful journey of their own,” said Vera Jo Bustos.

Bustos is currently a Mentality Coach and owns her own company Mentality Solutions. She covers a lot of mentality training in this book and she believes that this book could prove helpful for anyone who reads it.

“More importantly, I think that this story is going to help more people and impact more lives than I ever could working one on one. I think that’s what the book will hopefully do,” said Bustos.

You can purchase this book on Tuesday in stores and online, but if you would like a personalized copy of “A Mindful Journey,” Bustos can send you one through her website.