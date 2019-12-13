Vante Hendrix is getting closer to his Lobo basketball debut

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vante Hendrix doesn’t know what it’s like to experience a game as a Lobo basketball player, but he is getting close. The University of Utah transfer will find his way onto the court for a game once he completes all of his classroom work by semester’s end.

“Once we kind of get through this little break here of him getting all of his academics in order,” said head coach Paul Weir. “I think right here, initially at the outset, he probably has to temper his expectations, as do we.”

As a redshirt freshman at Utah, Hendrix averaged nearly 8 points and 3 rebounds per game. He also is a lockdown defender.

“In practice, we all hates when he guards us,” said Lobo guard JaQuan Lyle. “I just can’t wait to see him frustrate other teams like how he does us in practice.”

Hendrix will be a welcomed addition on the court for a talented Lobos team led by Lyle. The 9-2 Lobos will host rival New Mexico State on Saturday. The Aggies are 6-5 on the season. The game at Dreamstyle Arena has a 5 p.m. start time.