Vance Jackson heats up in Lobos Fresno State battle

Vance Jackson set the tone for New Mexico early and finished with a double double of 29 points and 13 rebounds in a 78-64 victory over Fresno State Tuesday night. The victory helped the Lobos to bounce back from a surprising loss at San Jose State last week to improve their conference record to 3-1 and 14-3 overall. Fresno State dropped to 5-11 overall and 1-4 in league play. The Lobos had four total players in double figures. Guard JaQuan Lyle scored 14 points dished out 10 assists, while Makuach Maluach dropped in 13 points. Corey Manigault scored 10 points for the Lobos. The game marked the return of Carlton Bragg after serving a three game suspension for an off the court matter. Bragg had 2 points and 7 rebounds in his return. With the win the Lobos improved their home record to 11-0. The Lobos will host Air Force Saturday while Fresno State will host San Diego State January 14.