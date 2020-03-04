Van Tate has an update from Lobo Men’s Basketball in Las Vegas, Nevada

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Basketball is now just one day away from their Mountain West Tournament opening game with the San Jose Spartans. UNM comes in as the seven seed, while San Jose State comes in as the 10.

The Spartans are riding nine straight losses coming into this game with UNM, and the Lobos look to take advantage after gaining momentum from their regular-season victory over Utah State over the weekend. “I just think that last game and this game and just the way that we showed we can fight and compete and we can take that into next week,” said UNM guard JaQuan Lyle.

Van Tate will have much more on the Lobos from Las Vegas Nevada, as UNM will tip-off against SJSU on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

Lobo Football kicked off its first spring practice of the year on Tuesday. This was the first official day that new Head Coach Danny Gonzales was able to direct his team on the field and run a full-fledged practice.

“I thought it was a good start. They came out with the right attitude and effort and want to, that’s the most important thing. Effort and want to, and I think they want to. So, we will see,” said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.

There was a lot of energy at this first practice, and the players are seeing the difference from years past. “We are doing more periods, but it’s more of a productive pace. So, you know we are doing 24 periods, but we are constantly moving around so you notice that difference in energy,” said UNM senior LB Brandon Shook.

The excitement was prevalent throughout the two-hour practice on the field, and in the stands, as people showed up to watch, but talk about being elated, as Danny Gonzales and his new Defensive Coordinator Rocky Long were back on their alma mater’s field.

“You know, 21 years ago on the first spring practice I was the GA and Coach Long. I mean I was helping him do that stuff, it’s just surreal. Its a dream come true and when we win the championship the dream will become complete,” said Gonzales.

Running Back Javohn Jones found out some good news over the offseason. The senior thought he saw his collegiate career come to an end in 2019, but after attaining a knee injury he was able to utilize a medical red-shirt to play in 2020.

“I definitely had some momentum from last season, but now I am just trying to get healthy and then just jump right back on that momentum and ride it out,” said Jones. UNM Spring Practice will continue on Tuesday, starting at 10 a.m.

UNM Women’s Softball heard some good news on Tuesday, as senior shortstop Cameryn O’Grady was named the Mountain West Player of the Week. O’Grady is the first Lobo to win this honor in 2020, and it comes after she hit for a .556 average and led the Lobos with 10 hits and 10 RBI this past week. UNM Softball will be back in action on Friday as they start the Longhorn Invitational Tournament in Texas.

Lobo Baseball is in action on Tuesday against Grand Canyon, and Jared has an update from that game in Phoenix.

Sandia Baseball rededicated its baseball field on Tuesday, prior to their season opener against Eldorado. John D. Gunther Field was officially showcased for fans and players on Tuesday and the turf looks good. Jared also has highlights from that game against Eldorado.