USL extends training moratorium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk we start with news from golf. The PGA Tour announced early Thursday morning that they have plans to restart their season in mid-June. The revised schedule will start with the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 11. The first four events will not house spectators but if the schedule does play out there would be 24 consecutive weeks of golf headed into Thanksgiving.

Local professional golfer and former Lobo, Sam Saunders isn't apart of the PGA Tour but he says this is a step in the right direction. "Its great that maybe golf can be the pioneer going forward, getting some people back into sports, and have something for people to look forward to. Unfortunately, I am not on the PGA Tour yet, but if they start I believe that the tournaments that I am able to play in are going to follow, hopefully, a little bit before or around the same time that those start getting going. So, I am really looking forward to playing tournament golf again and being able to work my way up and hopefully get to the PGA Tour in the next few years," said Saunders.