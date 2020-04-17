USL extends training moratorium

United Soccer League teams must wait longer to begin their training. The league says it has extended its moratorium through May 3. The pandemic has already postponed the start of the season including New Mexico United’s first three games. No word on when the season could begin but the league says there are working with health experts, its players’ union and other pro sports organizations to keep players and fan safe.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ on ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- Essential Businesses
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites