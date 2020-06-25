USL announces Western Conference groups: What it means for New Mexico United

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The USL Championship announced Thursday the groups made up of teams from the Western Conference that will play for a place in the 2020 USL Championship Playoffs when the league will return to play on Saturday, July 11. New Mexico United will be in Group C that also includes Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, El Paso Locomotive FC, and Real Monarchs SLC.
Each team in Group A and C will play fellow group members four times during the regular season. Each team in Group B and D will play fellow group members three times. The remaining games will be played against teams that are in a similar geographic area.
The other groups include the following teams:
- Group A: Portland Timbers 2, Reno 1868 FC, Sacramento Republic FC, Tacoma Defiance
- Group B: LA Galaxy II, Las Vegas Lights FC, Orange County SC, Phoenix Rising FC, San Diego Loyal SC
- Group D: TBA