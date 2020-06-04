USL Championship League intended to return to play July 11

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United announced that the United Soccer League (USL) Championship Board of Governors voted Thursday to return to play for the 2020 season with a provisional start date set for July 11.

“85 days ago our 2020 season came to an abrupt halt. In those 85 days, our state has faced unimaginable challenges. Today, I am overjoyed and overcome with emotion to say that we will be back on the field, “said majority owner & CEO of New Mexico United, Peter Trevisani in a press release. “I think we can all see now, more than ever, the strength that is created when we come together to unite. We can’t wait to channel that strength and bring a championship cup to New Mexico.”

The USL says additional information on competition format, scheduling, broadcast, and other important detail will be made available in the coming weeks. The league says the return will be conducted under strict alignment with all local and state public health guidelines.

“We are ecstatic to hear the positive news of a return to play vote by the league today, said New Mexico United Head Coach, Troy Lesesne in a press release. “Our club is eager to continue to build on the momentum we captured in 2019 with our community and are appreciative of the support our fans have displayed, in so many creative ways, during this quarantine period.”

