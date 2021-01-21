USL Championship announces its 2021 season start dates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The USL Championship announced it’s 2021 season format and start dates on Thursday. The 2021 regular season will begin to play anywhere between April 24 and May 15, teams will be split into four divisions, and the season will contain a 32-game slate, with playoffs scheduled for November.

“We are so excited to get the 2021 season underway,” said New Mexico United Owner/CEO Peter Trevisani said in a news release. “This club is ready to represent our state on the pitch and battle to bring a cup home to New Mexico.”

Due to the current public health orders, New Mexico United would not be able to host any matches. However, if the number of COVID-19 cases decreases that could change in the coming months. New Mexico United head coach Troy Lesesne is excited to get things going.

“You know, of course, I want to play El Paso, Colorado Springs, and Real Monarchs again because they are good teams, but for our club and for our fans I hope we get to experience a few other teams in the west and maybe even a few more teams in the other divisions, however, they split it up,” said Lesesne

The USL will make further announcements on scheduling, divisional alignment, and playoff structure in the coming months as they continue to monitor the ongoing pandemic.