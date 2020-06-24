USL announces plans for 2020 season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The United Soccer League announced its plan for the 2020 season Wednesday. The league has been divided into eight regional groups. Teams will compete in a 16-game regular-season schedule and two teams from each group will advance to the 2020 USL Championship playoffs.

New Mexico United has not yet determined where they will play home games but we do know fans will not be allowed to watch because of the current public health order. The USL season is set to kick-off July 11.

