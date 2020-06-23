USL announces lift on training moratorium but New Mexico United remains in small group training

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The USL announced on Monday that they will be lifting their Training Moratorium on Wednesday. This means that teams can now participate in full-squad practices with full contact, as they hope to prepare for a season start on July 11.

This is good news for a possible season start, but it will not change what New Mexico United is doing during practice. New Mexico United is still under the restrictions of the state and will continue to practice in small groups of four a couple of times a week. The team hopes that they can hopefully get back to full contact soon, but they are staying motivated no matter what.

“I think the players are itching to take that next step for full contact so that we can be adequately prepared, for July 11th, coaching staff as well”, said New Mexico United Head Coach Troy Lesesne.