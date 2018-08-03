Urlacher’s high school coach recalls the only practice Urlacher missed

Lovington High School and UNM Alum Brian Urlacher is set to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. The Chicago Bears great is in Canton, Ohio, all week leading up to to his enshrinement, and also in town is his former high school coach, Speedy Faith.

KRQE Sports Director Van Tate is in Canton, and had the chance to talk with Urlacher’s old Lovington High School Coach. Speedy had nothing but nice things to say about Urlacher, and also said that he will be very emotional on Saturday. Faith also had a great story to tell Van Tate about a practice Urlacher missed.