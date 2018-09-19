Urlacher picks up HOF ring as Bears fans look on

Brian Urlacher had another Pro Football Hall of Fame moment added to his life Monday night. The former Lovington Wildcat, UNM Lobo and Chicago Bears star received his hall of fame ring in the front of Bears fans during halftime of the Bears win over the Seattle Seahawks.

“I tell you what, it feels good to be back here,” said Urlacher. “I haven’t been to Soldier Field since my last game. It just feels great. I never experienced it like this before in front of all you fans. I never seen the halftime before. If this is what it looks like, I want to be out here all the time.”

Urlacher was enshrined into Pro Football’s Hall of Fame back in August. He felt special getting his ring last night in front of the fans who cheered him on every Sunday.

“I guess this solidifies it,” said Urlacher. “They put your bust in there. Mr. Baker just told me I’m not a rookie anymore. This makes me a second year guy I guess. It was cool. The ring is amazing. I will put it in a nice safe place, but the coolest thing was the fans.”

Urlacher is the first player from the University of New Mexico to get into the Hall of Fame.