Update: 2020 UNM Football schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Broadcast information and kick-off times were released for the Lobo Football teams 2020 season on Tuesday.

The University of New Mexico will open their season at Colorado State on Oct. 24 and that game will kick off at 7 p.m. on Fox Sports 2. Kick-off times for their next three games are not set yet, which includes the Lobos home opener on Oct. 31.

UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales also had some news to release though on Tuesday, as he officially named Tevaka Tuioti as the starting QB for week 1. “The advantage that Tevaka had was the experience on game day. He treats people the right way, he’s trying to help all of his teammates, he’s gotten after it on the first-team offense, even when he wasn’t running with them. and I think over the last couple of weeks it’s kind of taken evolve that he has been the better of the two, in leading the offense,” said Gonzales.