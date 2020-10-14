Update: 2020 UNM Football schedule

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Stock image of a University of New Mexico Lobo football helmet.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Broadcast information and kick-off times were released for the Lobo Football teams 2020 season on Tuesday.

The University of New Mexico will open their season at Colorado State on Oct. 24 and that game will kick off at 7 p.m. on Fox Sports 2. Kick-off times for their next three games are not set yet, which includes the Lobos home opener on Oct. 31.

UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales also had some news to release though on Tuesday, as he officially named Tevaka Tuioti as the starting QB for week 1. “The advantage that Tevaka had was the experience on game day. He treats people the right way, he’s trying to help all of his teammates, he’s gotten after it on the first-team offense, even when he wasn’t running with them. and I think over the last couple of weeks it’s kind of taken evolve that he has been the better of the two, in leading the offense,” said Gonzales.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss