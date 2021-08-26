Upcoming Albuquerque Isotopes special giveaways

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuqueruqe Isotopes start a six-game home stretch starting August 26. There will be special giveaways happening every night. Joe Traub, communications associate with Albuquerque Isotopes, talked about what fans can expect.

Promotional Nights

August 26: Reusable bag to first 2,000 fans

August 27: Windbreaker to first 2,000 fans 16 and older

August 28: Mariachis de Nuevo México and fireworks

August 29: Stadium replicas to first 3,000 fans

September 10: Orbit bobblehead to first 2,700 fans

September 11: Hats to first 3,000 fans

September 12: Fireworks

September 13: Clear totate bags to first 3,000 fans

September 14: Musical mariachi bobblehead to first 3,000 fans

Traub says fans should get to the game early if they want to snag some Isotopes swag. For tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/albuquerque/tickets.

Due to the current mask mandate in New Mexico, masks are required for all indoor spaces. This includes areas of Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park (including but not limited to: Administrative Offices, Suites, Pro Shop, Club Bar, Club Lounge, Restrooms). Also, each fan can only have one bag that is clear plastic, vinyl or PVC. Additionally, fans may also carry a small clutch purse no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5,”.