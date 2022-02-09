ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nathaniel Jones came to UNM as a stand-out running back, that graduated from St. John’s Bosco High School and turned down a scholarship at UCLA to come to Albuquerque and play for the Lobos. Jones had a solid freshman year in 2020, but he and the team parted ways in 2021.

“Nate is a completely different person than when he arrived on campus. A young man that grows up in the inner city that has been so talented his whole life, that he has been able to kind of do whatever he has wanted to do. He had a little bit of a transition when he got here, had a hiccup and I think you do kids a disservice if you allow them to continue down that path,” said UNM Head Coach Danny Gonzales. “I really left because I was dealing with some family issues, and it put me in a mental state where I didn’t want to be in school or play football at the moment,” said Nathaniel Jones.

Danny Gonzales told the media on Tuesday, that he felt Jones could have been one of the best running backs on the team last year. Jones took some time to reflect and decided that UNM was the place he needed to be.

Jones returned to UNM and showed himself and his team that he belongs. “He earned his way back, I believe in second chances, if they do things right. I don’t believe in third chances,” said Gonzales.

“A lot has happened in the last year, and I am blessed that God put me back in the same position that I started at,” said Jones. “I am way more intense. I am in way more control of who I want to be and what I want to do. First game, I can’t wait until we play. I want to show my team what they were missing and show myself what I can do.”