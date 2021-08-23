UNM’s Ignacio Arcaya wins 2021 Albuquerque Men’s City Golf Tournament

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University Of New Mexico senior men’s golfer, Ignacio Arcaya won this year’s Albuquerque Men’s City Golf tournament. Arcaya won this tournament down the stretch, as it was a battle at the top between three golfers on the final day at Los Altos Golf Course.

Arcaya finished shooting 13 under par for the tournament.

