UNM’s Ignacio Arcaya wins 2021 Albuquerque Men’s City Golf Tournament

[1] Local Afghan-American reflects on scenes coming out of Afghanistan - Images of the trouble in Afghanistan are hitting close to home for the Afghan community in New Mexico. It's difficult for Mula Akbar to watch what's unfolding in the now Taliban-controlled country of Afghanistan. He's lived in Albuquerque since the mid-90s, but his work as a U.S. diplomat allowed him to travel back and forth to Afghanistan. Akbar says seeing the videos makes him feel helpless and wonder what the last 20 years were for.

[2] Local churches pushback on re-instated mask mandate - Some local churches are pushing back against the state's updated Public Health oRder to wear masks indoors. Both Legacy and Citizen Churches in Albuquerque are not hiding their message that they won't be enforcing the re-instated mask mandate, regardless of a person's vaccination status. Pastor Steve Smothermon from Legacy went on to encourage his congregants to disregard the state's COVID protocols altogether. KRQE News 13 reached out to the governor's office for a response but did not hear back.