UNM’s Emmanuel Kuac will miss remainder of basketball season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Emmanuel Kuac will miss the remainder of the Lobo men’s basketball season after suffering leg fractures during the second half of Saturday night’s game against Utah State. The junior underwent a successful surgery on his lower left leg Sunday morning.

This is a huge hit as Kuac was a key player down low for this undersized UNM team. “I think you saw it a little bit when he played at New Mexico State at the five and I think there’s certain games where he matches up at the five better than other games. It was a good game for him to be at the five. We will see how this injury is and we will kind of base it off of that, but that was the benefit of having him at the five this game,” said UNM assistant coach Eric Brown.

Kuac appeared in six games for the Lobos this season. He averaged 4.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. UNM will now move on to play at UNLV on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 9 p.m.