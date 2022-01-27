ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following the first tournament of the spring season, the UNM golf team has already taken home an award. Lobo senior Sam Choi was named Mountain West Golfer of the Week, the conference announced on Thursday.
Story continues below
- KRQE En Español: Miercoles 26 de Enero 2022
- Trending: Bernalillo County distributes at-home COVID-19 tests
- Crime: 2 arrested, 3 identified in connection to 2021 murder at Albuquerque park
- New Mexico News Podcast: New Mexico News Podcast: Omicron is sweeping across New Mexico
Choi had a solid outing at the Arizona Intercollegiate earlier in the week. The Anaheim, California native finished the three rounds 13 under par after shooting 69-68-66 at the par-72 Tucson Country Club. Choi’s score of -13 was only one shot off the lead as he and the team earned a second-place finish. This is the fourth time in Choi’s career that he has won the award, and the first time for a Lobo this season.
The Lobos will be back in action in three weeks for the John Burns Intercollegiate. The event takes place Feb. 19-21 on the island of Kauai in Hawaii.