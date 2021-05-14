UNM’s Athletic Director Eddie Nunez is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In August of 2017, Eddie Nunez was hired as the 13th athletics director at the University of New Mexico. Nunez inherited a mess, with unhappy coaches and a budget that was beyond broken.

They say time heals all wounds and in the case of Nunez, he has done that, ushering in a family atmosphere between coaches and athletes. That has led to a rash of championships this spring. The Lobos are at six and counting. Nunez talks about that success, future plans for UNM athletics, and the upcoming NIL legislation. It’s all in Van Tate’s Sports Office.

