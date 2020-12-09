UNM’s Andrew Erickson Named a Burlsworth Nominee

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday former Manzano Monarch and now University of New Mexico football wide receiver, Andrew Erickson was named a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy. Erickson is one of three freshmen named on the list and is one of 67 total that is in the running for this prestigious honor. The Burlsworth Trophy is given to the most outstanding FBS player that began their career as a Walk-On and has shown outstanding performance on the field.

Erickson currently leads the Lobos in receiving yards and is tied for the team lead in touchdowns. Before coming to UNM, Erickson did not have any scholarship offers. The winner of this award will be announced on January 4th.

