UNM Women’s Volleyball earns weekend sweep at home after win over Boise State on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Women’s Volleyball continues its hot start in Mountain West Conference play. They notched two victories at home this week and capped things off with a hard-fought win over Boise State on Saturday.

UNM took out Boise State 3-1 inside the Johnson Center on Sunday, and with this victory, UNM improves to 14-3 overall and 5-1 in Mountain West play. UNM will hit the road to take on Colorado State on Thursday at 7 p.m.