UNM Women’s Volleyball earns weekend sweep at home after win over Boise State on Saturday

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Women’s Volleyball continues its hot start in Mountain West Conference play. They notched two victories at home this week and capped things off with a hard-fought win over Boise State on Saturday.

Story continues below:

UNM took out Boise State 3-1 inside the Johnson Center on Sunday, and with this victory, UNM improves to 14-3 overall and 5-1 in Mountain West play. UNM will hit the road to take on Colorado State on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES