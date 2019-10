ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Women’s Volleyball dropped a touch match on Saturday, as they lost to Utah State at home, 3 sets to 2. UNM jumped out to an early lead, after winning 2 straight sets.

Senior Lauren Twitty lead the way, finishing with 18 kills on Saturday, but Utah State would come back and win after winning three straight sets.

UNM now falls to 5-13 overall and 0-6 in conference play. They will be back in action on the road, playing Nevada on Thursday at 7 p.m.