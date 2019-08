ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The UNM Women’s Soccer team kicked off their exhibition schedule Saturday at home.

They hosted the Colorado School of Mines and the Lobos would walk away with a 3-nill victory. The Lobos will be back in action on Wednesday, August 21 at 7:30 p.m., as they host CSU Pueblo in another exhibition game at the UNM Soccer Stadium.

The Lobos’ regular season begins at home on August 25 against No. 22-ranked Texas Tech University.