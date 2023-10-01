ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobo Women’s Soccer Team notched their first conference victory of the season on Sunday, taking out Air Force 2-1.

The Falcons took a 1-0 lead into the half, but the Lobos would answer with two goals in the 2nd half. Sophia Roberts tied up the game with a goal in the 70th minute and then Paris Dalton put away the go-ahead in the 76th minute.

With this victory, the Lobos now hold a 4-2-4 overall record and a 1-1-2 Mountain West record. UNM will remain at home, as they gear up to host Utah State on Thursday at 7:30pm.