UNM Women’s Soccer remains unbeaten after home-opening win on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Women’s Soccer held their home-opener on Saturday night, as they hosted Utah State at the UNM Soccer Complex. UNM would come out with pace on offense, but while they had multiple shots on goal, this game would be tied at zero at the break.

UNM would come out with that same fire in the second half though, and they would find the net multiple times. UNM improves to 3-0 on the season after a 3-0 victory over Utah State on Saturday night. UNM will now remain at home as they move on to play Colorado College on Friday at 7:30 p.m

