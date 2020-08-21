UNM Women’s Soccer remains positive during the pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Heather Dyche is now in her fifth year as Head Coach for UNM Women’s Soccer, and it’s easy to say that this year hasn’t gone as planned. Dyche and her team were disappointed to hear that their season was moved to the Spring, and not because they have to wait longer to play, but because they are missing out on a strong 2020 schedule.

“Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Washington State who was in the Final Four last year. I wanted to be on the field with them and I wanted to test ourselves and I know our team did too. So, that one has been tough to swallow, but I think that we have established a reputation as a program that we are going to give you a good game, we are going to be a great RPI battle, and we are going to play good soccer,” said Heather Dyche.

Scheduling moving forward is now even harder as every conference isn’t in alignment with playing in the Fall or the Spring, but the most challenging things at the moment for this coaching staff is handling scholarships and players who choose to opt-out this year.

“If the NCAA does grant them another year of eligibility, which I think they should, then the question becomes can all of those kids still stay here and that’s what we have kind of talked about as a team is that our job will be to be completely honest with them about whether we can provide aid, which will be difficult,” said Dyche.