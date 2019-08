ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- University of New Mexico Women’s Soccer got their 2019 season off to a good start, as they took out No.22 Texas Tech on Sunday evening 1-0. It was a tight battle at the UNM Soccer Stadium, but a PK goal from Alesia Garcia would be the difference.

UNM will now hit the road to play in the Husky Invitational in Washington starting on Thursday.