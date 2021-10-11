UNM women’s soccer loses 2-1 at UNLV

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM women’s soccer suffered their first loss in conference play on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2-1 at UNLV. UNM took a 1-0 lead in the 2nd half, but UNLV would answer later and then go ahead in the 88th minute on a PK goal.
UNM is now 9-3-1 overall and 4-1-1 in Mountain West play. Their next match will be on the road on Thursday, Oct. 14 against San Jose State at 6 pm.