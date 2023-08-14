ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The UNM Women’s Soccer Team completed the exhibition portion of their schedule Monday with a 1-0 victory over CSU Pueblo.

The only goal of the game came from Lobos midfielder Natalie DeGagne. The midfielder from Seattle scored in the first half of the match.

The Lobos’ other exhibition game, played last week, ended in a 1 all draw with the UTEP Miners. The Lobos will start the regular season Thursday when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 7:30 p.m. It’s the first of three consecutive home games to start the season.