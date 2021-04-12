UNM women’s soccer ends regular season with 2-0 victory

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –University of New Mexico women’s soccer finished out their regular season on Sunday with a 2-0 victory over Colorado State. UNM got a goal from Gwen Maly in the 1st minute of this match, and they would put it out of reach in the 2nd half with a goal from Natalie DeGagne.

This win marks UNM’s 7th shutout victory of the year and overall, UNM outscored thier opponents 25-3 in the regular season. UNM will now move on to play San Diego State in the Mountain West Championship game, which will be played on Saturday.

The winner of that game will get an automatic bid into this years NCAA tournament.