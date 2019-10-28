UNM Women’s Soccer ends game on Sunday in a 2-2 draw

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The regular season is coming to an end and wins are huge for UNM heading into their final game of the schedule. The Lobos did not get a win over Fresno State on Sunday, as they ended in a 2-2 draw, but a draw is much better than a loss.

As of now, UNM is at 5-4-1 in conference play and that keeps them in the top 5 of the Mountain West standings. UNM now has just one game remaining on its regular-season schedule.

The Lobos will host San Diego State to close out their regular season on Friday at 7:30 p.m.