UNM women’s soccer coach Dyche also working with NM United

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo women’s soccer coach Heather Dyche said the game is her life and she took another step towards proving that Wednesday. New Mexico United announced that they signed Dyche on as technical staff special advisor.

Dyche’s role as Technical Staff Special Advisor, as described by New Mexico United, will include working with the technical staff to find creative new ways to impact the community, evaluating the implementation of team culture and system of play within the New Mexico United Academy, working to find successful routes for Academy players, and looking to expand the footprint, programming and impact of the New Mexico United Academy.

“If I can be a part of that and it doesn’t impact my time here with my program at all. I mean, what an honor,” said Dyche. She also works for team USA and believes she will be fine juggling all of her duties and looks forward to helping more New Mexico talent find a pathway to keep playing the game.

“I think when you have the opportunity now to collaborate with New Mexico United, who is doing across the board with youth academies and certainly on the boys’ side, that’s something for me is really exciting because I want for every New Mexican player to have an opportunity to do what they want and to provide that through soccer I think that’s huge,” said Dyche.

Dyche is in her seventh season at New Mexico and is coming off a 10-1-1 record and Mountain West Conference Championship with the Lobos.