ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico women’s soccer clinched the top spot in the Mountain Division on Sunday, after a 1-nil victory over Colorado College. UNM took a lead in this game in the 2nd half, off of a free-kick.

This marks the Lobos’ 6th shutout of the season and now 7-1 on the year, they have punched their ticket to the Mountain West Conference title game, which is slated to take place on April 17.