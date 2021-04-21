UNM women’s golf second after two rounds of MW Championship

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Jill Trujillo and her New Mexico Lobos are tied for second as a team after two complete rounds at the Mountain West Women’s Golf Championship. Three Lobos are in the top 11.

Sophomore Lauren Lehigh and freshman Myah McDonald fired identical first and second rounds with a 73 and 72. They are tied in fifth with a 1 over par total.

Sophomore Napat Lertsadwattana is 11th at 4 over par. As a team, the Lobos are tied with Fresno State in second place at 17 over par. San Diego State holds the lead, heading into Wednesday’s final round at 6 over par.