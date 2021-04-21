UNM women’s golf second after two rounds of MW Championship

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Jill Trujillo and her New Mexico Lobos are tied for second as a team after two complete rounds at the Mountain West Women’s Golf Championship. Three Lobos are in the top 11.

Sophomore Lauren Lehigh and freshman Myah McDonald fired identical first and second rounds with a 73 and 72. They are tied in fifth with a 1 over par total.

Sophomore Napat Lertsadwattana is 11th at 4 over par. As a team, the Lobos are tied with Fresno State in second place at 17 over par. San Diego State holds the lead, heading into Wednesday’s final round at 6 over par.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES